LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – You can’t bet, but now you have odds on the simulated matchup of Triple Crown winners planned by Churchill Downs to be telecast by NBC in the Kentucky Derby time slot on Saturday.
Churchill Downs’ oddsmaker Mike Battaglia made Secretariat a 7-2 morning line favorite in the simulated showdown of racing legends. Citation (who never went off at odd of greater than $2.10-1 during his racing career is the 4-1 second choice, and Seattle Slew and Affirmed are co-third choices at 5-1.
The virtual race will be included in NBC’s broadcast of “The First Saturday In May: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown,” that airs Saturday (May 2) from 3-6 p.m. ET. The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown will air in its entirety during the broadcast at approximately 5:45 p.m. ET.
The simulation includes all 13 Triple Crown winners.
Full odds:
The complete field from the rail out (with Triple Crown-winning year, jockey, trainer and morning line odds):
#1 Affirmed (1978, Steve Cauthen, Laz Barrera, 5-1);
#2 Assault (1946, Warren Mehrtens, Max Hirsch, 20-1);
#3 Secretariat (1973, Ron Turcotte, Lucien Lauren, 7-2);
#4 Sir Barton (1919, Johnny Loftus, Guy Bedwell, 20-1);
#5 Seattle Slew (1977, Jean Cruguet, Billy Turner Jr., 5-1);
#6 American Phraoah (2015, Victor Espinoza, Bob Baffert, 6-1);
#7 Gallant Fox (1930, Earl Sande, “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons, 20-1);
#8 Citation (1948, Eddie Arcaro, Ben Jones, 4-1);
#9 War Admiral(1937, Charlie Kurtsinger, George Conway, 8-1);
#10 Whirlaway (1941, Eddie Arcaro, Ben Jones, 4-1);
#11 Count Fleet (1943, Johnny Longden, Don Cameron, 6-1);
#12Justify (2018, Mike Smith, Bob Baffert, 15-1);
#13 Omaha (1935, Willie “Smokey” Saunders, “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons, 20-1).
“I’ve got to give Secretariat the edge,” said Battaglia, who has made the morning line at Churchill Downs since 1974. “This was a really fun morning line to make, and I’m looking forward to the race.”
Battaglia also quipped: “I didn’t have the heart to hang more than 20-1 odds on a Triple Crown winner!”
There will be no betting on the simulation, but starting Thursday at 10 a.m. fans will be able to visit www.KentuckyDerby.com to choose their favorite horse to win the virtual race and also join Churchill Downs in making a charitable donation to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts. All participants who select the winning horse will be entered in a sweepstakes to win an ultimate Kentucky Derby 146 VIP Experience.
To determine the probability of each contender winning the race, select officials from Churchill Downs analyzed the historical past performance of each Triple Crown winner and incorporated the opinions of horse racing experts who evaluated each contender’s achievements and put them into historical perspective.
That information was fed into Inspire Entertainment’s computer models which will determine the final result by using these probabilities in conjunction with random number generation.
Battaglia’s odds are completely independent of that process.
Churchill Downs has pledged to match up to $1 million of donations with funds to be directed to the Team Kentucky Fund and Direct Relief. A small percentage will be earmarked for the R.E.I.N. Fund (Relief for Equine Industry Needs), a program managed by Churchill Downs Foundation designed to benefit workers of the backside whose livelihood has been impacted by COVID-19 and also to help ensure essential care for horses throughout the pandemic.
Churchill Downs will join the Kentucky Derby Museum and other partners to offer a full day of online activities on Derby Day, including virtual tours, Derby cocktail and fascinator-making instructions, ideas for party decorations, kids’ crafts, Derby-inspired recipes, an at-home Derby fashion contest and more.
