(FOX NEWS) -- Romanian tennis pro Simona Halep beat American Serena Williams in straight sets Saturday to win the Wimbledon women’s title.
Williams faced the Romanian tennis pro for the 11th time in her career on Saturday, as the two battled it out in the Women’s final at the All England Club.
Williams remains one win short of tying Margaret Court, who holds the most Grand Slam singles titles won in tennis history with 24 trophies.
The 37-year-old American tennis legend has dominated the grass courts in the past. She is a seven-time champion at Wimbledon with her first win coming in 2002 against her older sister Venus Williams, who was the two-time defending champ at the time.
