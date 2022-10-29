LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A season of dominance ended with a dominant performance.
South Oldham girls soccer defeated Elizabethtown 5-0 to win the 2022 KHSAA State Championship hosted at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday. It’s the team’s eighth state title in program history, and first since 2014.
A year after losing by a goal in the state championship game, South Oldham didn't wait around to take an early lead. Marley Kahle scored on a well-placed through ball from Ava Roberson in the eighth minute for a 1-0 South Oldham advantage.
Marley Kahle beats the keeper to Ava Roberson’s long ball and puts South Oldham up 1-0 over Elizabethtown early in the KHSAA Girls’ Soccer State Tournament final. #KHSAASO 🎥 @NFHSNetwork x @PrepSpin pic.twitter.com/z815XgRZlK— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) October 29, 2022
Kahle slipped past the goalkeeper who was rushing forward for her 30th goal of the season.
Midway through first half, Elizabethtown's Rachel Ball had a shot on goal that was saved by South Oldham goalkeeper Katelyn Feeney. The junior goalkeeper finished with four saves in the match.
Ally Byrd finds Katie Beth May for the left-footed finish early in the second half, giving the Lady Dragons a 2-0 lead over the Panthers.🎥 @NFHSNetwork x @PrepSpin pic.twitter.com/gsjqJO9IrA— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) October 29, 2022
South Oldham built its lead four minutes into the second half when Roberson sent a cross to Ally Byrd, who passed to Katie Beth May for a goal.
Betsy Huckaby, who is verbally committed to University of Louisville, scored South Oldham's third goal with 27 minutes left.
Betsy Huckaby needs only one touch to send an unassisted lefty rocket to the back of the net from outside the 18, giving South Oldham a 3-0 cushion in the state championship match. #KHSAASO 🎥 @NFHSNetwork x @PrepSpin pic.twitter.com/RfzJqHLNRj— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) October 29, 2022
An own goal in the 58th minute extended South Oldham's advantage to 4-0.
Roberson scored on an assist from Kahle with just under two minutes left.
The Lady Dragons’ fifth and final goal came with under two minutes to play, scored by Ava Roberson off an assist from Marley Kahle. #KHSAASO 🎥 @NFHSNetwork x @PrepSpin pic.twitter.com/fUmOKjhkrv— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) October 29, 2022
South Oldham's Breanna Dardano was named as Most Valuable Player of the state tournament, while May and Kahle were selected to the all-tournament team. Elizabethtown's Emma Zoeller, Noelle Garcia and Isabella Yates were also named to the all-tournament team.
South Oldham finishes the season with a 23-2 record and 21 shutouts. It's the first state championship for Kenny Burke as the team's head coach.
Scoring 122 goals this season, South Oldham set a program record for goals scored in a single season, and also only allowed eight goals to opponents in 25 matches.
In the past four seasons, South Oldham has reached three state tournaments and compiled a 77-11-2 record.
