LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's game against Detroit Mercy has been postponed for a second time. The game was originally scheduled for November 27 in the Bluegrass Showcase and then rescheduled to December 15 because of Covid-19 safety protocols.
This second postponement is due to concerns with Covid-19 protocols and calendar logistics according to a University of Kentucky release. Both teams are continuing their current practice and playing schedule.
The status of the game will be determined at a later date. Detroit Mercy is 0-2 with single digit losses to Michigan State and Notre Dame. The Titans roster includes John Calipari's son, Brad.
Kentucky does not plan on rescheduling an opponent for that date with the hopes of playing the game against Detroit Mercy later in the season. Teams can play a maximum of 27 games.
The Wildcats are 1-3 for the first time in the Calipari era after losing 79-62 Sunday to Georgia Tech. They are scheduled to host Notre Dame Saturday at noon at Rupp Arena.
