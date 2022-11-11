LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last month, Michael McGuire and his son went viral after he attended a UK men's basketball scrimmage right after getting off from work at Excel Mining.
He was still wearing his work clothes and had coal on his face. UK coach John Calipari promised his family tickets to see the Wildcats again.
According to a report by LEX18, the McGuires were in attendance at Rupp Arena on Friday night.
The "Y" tonight ... Michael McGuire!! pic.twitter.com/u56SAqp4jA— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 12, 2022
Michael McGuire got to be the honorary "Y" at the end of "Kentucky" at the game during a timeout.
The family got to sit behind the UK bench.
The Wildcats defeated Duquesne 77-52 to move to 2-0 on the season.
