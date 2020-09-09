LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)- Louisville City FC is in first place.
"I like to hear you say that," said head coach John Hackworth, "it does have a nice ring to it."
It's probably more accurate to say that Lou City is in first place for now.
"Indy place Sporting Kansas City (Wednesday night) and if they win that game they jump right back in to first spot, and without having done anything we're back in second place," said Hackworth. "Now we have St. Louis nipping at our heels, and they're coming to town on Saturday night, so yeah, it's a crazy finish to an already crazy year."
With less than a month left in the regular season and just five matches to play, Lou City is in position to win Group E and advance to the postseason. The top two teams in each group make the playoffs. Lou City got to this point by riding a current, six match unbeaten streak dating back to the beginning of August.
"The hard part is that we have a lot of work to still do. Five really tough games as we close out this abbreviated season," said Hackworth. "We need to make sure we stay humble, stay focused on the next opponent and the fact that we still have a lot of work to do."
