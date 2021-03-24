LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You don’t have to travel far for some spring break fun at Malibu Jack’s.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explored the indoor theme park on Hurstbourne Parkway.
A little over a year ago, Malibu Jack’s moved into the former WalMart adding more space and staff. The whole family can be entertained with many activities.
Malibu Jack’s doubled its size and added bowling lanes, roller coasters and virtual reality experiences. Plus enjoy go karts, laser tag, miniature golf, arcade games and more.
Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park
Sunday to Friday Noon - 10pm
Saturday 11am-11pm
Everything is indoors so weather is never a problem.
They are following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
