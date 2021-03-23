LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Activate Games challenges your mind and your body with high-tech games.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets active and explores the entertainment attraction perfect for a Spring Break Staycation.
Activate Games Louisville opened in the winter of 2019. It offers a gaming experience to test your physical and mental agility. The 12,000 square-foot high-tech space off Hurstbourne Parkway features interactive games. Experience touch activated climbing walls, laser mazes, electronic basketball arcade-style games and more. You and your team choose from hundreds of combinations of games and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes. The system tracks your score and progress.
It’s perfect for team building.
Activate Games
2510 Hurstbourne Gem Lane
All skill levels accepted for ages 10 and up.
