LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Miniature trains have rolled into Southwest Regional Library for the holidays, now through January 6th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some model train enthusiasts as they get ready for the exhibition.
The K & I Model Railroad Club will display and operate their Traveling HO scale layout during normal library hours.
With 3 main tracks on the layout, you might see steam and diesel power with freight and passenger service.
An event for children of all ages.
Winter Wonderland Model Train Show
Southwest Regional Library
9725 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
Friday, December 28: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday, December 29: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, December 30: 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Monday, December 31: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
CLOSED Tuesday, January 1
Wednesday, January 2: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Thursday, January 3: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, January 4: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday, January 5: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, January 6: 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.
FREE Admission
Parking is FREE
The K & I Model Railroad Club started in 1993.
Their mission is to share the importance of rail transportation in the US, past and present.
They like to share their passion for the model railroad hobby.
K & I has partnered with the Friends of the Library to host train shows at library locations around Louisville.
Click here to get connected to the K & I Railroad Club.
