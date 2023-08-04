LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Going back to school or participating in sports means it's time for kids to get physicals so they're up to date on immunizations and ready to go.
Dr. Heather Felton with Norton Children's Medical Group joined WDRB Mornings Friday with some advice.
Norton Children’s Medical Group pediatrician offices provide physical and mental checks, as well as vaccinations to current and new patients. Making your pediatrician office your kid’s medical home provides consistent care with medical providers who know them and their history.
A back-to-school or sports physical will vary based on your child’s age.
Felton said "there are a couple of age groups to keep in mind. Kids going into pre-K, like the 3- and 4-year-olds, are probably going to need a school physical. And kids going into kindergarten are going to need a physical as well. There's a lot that kindergarteners need. There are shots that they need too for their immunization certificate. And then there are dental forms and vision exams they need. Do not panic for those because you can get them at least before January 1 -- you've got some time."
A physical typically includes:
- Review of the child’s medical history
- Routine physical examination
- Mental health screenings, depending on the child’s age
- Immunizations as needed
- Completion of forms needed for sports or school participation
Felton said older students need medical checkups as well. "The other age to keep in mind is 11 years old. Kids going into sixth grade also need a school physical and a new shot record because there are more immunizations that are required at 11."
Felton said annual physicals are also a good idea because it lets doctors check in on chronic conditions like asthma and allergies. It also provides a chance to make sure kids are growing and developing appropriately.
