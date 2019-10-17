LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to be our guest at Hometown Pizza.
Hometown Pizza has 18 locations, and each offers a variety of pizza creations. The different pizzas are created with the help and ideas from employees and guests.
Hometown Pizza promises its pizzas are made from the freshest ingredients and cheeses and the restaurant's very own pizza sauce.
$20 gift certificates go on sale Thursday morning at 9:00 for just $10.
Click here to buy your own gift certificate, but hurry because they will sell fast.
Click here to find the nearest Hometown Pizza location.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.