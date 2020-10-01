LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate National Pizza month at Hometown Pizza.
Hometown Pizza has 18 locations, and each offers a variety of pizza creations is open for dine-in, carry-out and delivery. The different pizzas are created with the help and ideas from employees and guests.
Each week during the month of October, Hometown Pizza will send out deals for free pizza or breadsticks, as well as coupons for 10% or 15% an order. In order to get the deals you must sign up for its rewards club.
$20 gift certiticates as part of WDRB's Be Our Guest deal will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, October 1st for just $10.
Click here to buy your own gift certificate, but hurry because they will sell fast.
Click here to find the nearest Hometown Pizza location or sign up for the rewards club.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.