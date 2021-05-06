LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Milano Italian Restaurant.
Milano's offers a gigantic menu of Italian dishes at its locations in Mt. Washington and Shelbyville. A third location on Westport Road near Chamberlain Lane is expected to open in May.
"It's going to be romantic, and something a little different. Something new for the Westport area," said owner Jonathan Balderas.
A limited number of $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 6th for just $15.
Click here to buy your own gift certificate, but hurry because they will sell fast.
Click here to check out the menu at Milano's.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.