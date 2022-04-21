LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at the Tavern.
The restaurant has two locations; one in Old Louisville and another in St. Matthews.
Owner Scott Lukemire demonstrated how the restaurant makes its signature crab cakes while also showing off some other menu items like its burgers, Portobello mushroom fries, club sandwich and wedge salad all served with freshly made sauces and dressings made in house.
Lukemire says his restaurants work to make lunch an enjoyable experience by providing customers their meals quickly.
You can buy $30 certificates for $15 starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 21st. Click here to get your certificate.
