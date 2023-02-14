LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chef Josh Hillyard, co-owner of Chef & Jeff, stopped by our studios on Valentine's Day to show WDRB Morning's Candyce Clifft and Amanda Roberts how to make a simple and quick dinner for your sweetheart.
First thing's first, when cooking. Hillyard said to not overcomplicate it. "Try and make it simple," Hillyard said.
Using simple, on-hand ingredients and sticking to what you know will help keep the stress out of the kitchen, Hillyard said.
Also, pasta dishes are always a great and simple meal, he said, so of course he demonstrated how to make rigatoni with Italian sausage and homemade apple hand pies.
Rigatoni with Italian Sausage, Basil & Tomato Cream Sauce
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 shallot, finely diced
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1/2 tsp chopped oregano
- 1/4 tsp red chili flakes
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 1 cup whole peeled tomato, crushed by hand
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 2 tbsp butter
- 6 oz rigatoni
- 8 oz Italian sausage, ground
- 1/3 cup fresh basil, lightly chopped
Directions:
- Heat a skillet over medium heat & cook the Italian sausage until lightly browned
Drain and set aside
Place skillet back on heat & add olive oil, shallot, garlic, oregano & chili flakes
Cook until the shallots are lightly caramelized
Add the tomato paste and cook 3 minutes
Add whole peeled tomato and bring to a light simmer
Add the heavy cream, season with salt & pepper & keep warm
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil
Add the pasta & cook until al dente (about 8-10 minutes)
Add 1/3 cup of pasta water to the sauce
Drain pasta and add to the sauce with the Italian sausage & butter
Toss until the butter is melted
Serve & top with chopped basil
Apple Hand Pie Recipe
Ingredients:
- Pie dough 2 each
- Butter, 2 tbsp
- Fuji apples, 2 each
- Brown sugar, 1/3 cup
- Vanilla extract 1 tbsp
- Cinnamon 1/4 tsp
- Heavy Cream, 1 cup
- Confectioner Sugar 4 tbsp
Directions:
Roll the pie dough out & cut out 7 large circles using a round cookie cutter or pairing knife
Heat 2 tbsp butter in a saute pan over medium heat
Add apples and cook for 3-5 minutes, or until slightly tender
Add sugar, vanilla & cinnamon
Cook until liquid is thick and syrupy
Let cool
In a large bowl, add the heavy cream & whisk with a metal whisk
Whip to desired thickness & fold in the powdered sugar. Refrigerate
Add about 2 tbsp of apple mixture to each individual pie dough
Brush the outside edge with water, fold the dough over & gently use a fork to press down and seal the edge
In a saute pan, add enough oil to cover the bottom
Heat over medium heat until the oil is hot
Fry each pie for about 30 seconds on each side or until golden brown
Brush with melted butter
Chef & Jeff serves Louisville and the surrounding areas, and features freshly prepared meals that arrive at your door. A weekly menu is released on Sundays, and deadline to order is on Thursday for delivery the following Tuesday. You can contact them at 502-649-0930 or online at ChefandJeffmeals.com.
