LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chef Josh Hillyard, co-owner of Chef & Jeff, stopped by our studios on Valentine's Day to show WDRB Morning's Candyce Clifft and Amanda Roberts how to make a simple and quick dinner for your sweetheart.

First thing's first, when cooking. Hillyard said to not overcomplicate it. "Try and make it simple," Hillyard said.

Using simple, on-hand ingredients and sticking to what you know will help keep the stress out of the kitchen, Hillyard said.

Also, pasta dishes are always a great and simple meal, he said, so of course he demonstrated how to make rigatoni with Italian sausage and homemade apple hand pies. 

Rigatoni with Italian Sausage, Basil & Tomato Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil 
  • 1/4 shallot, finely diced 
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely minced 
  • 1/2 tsp chopped oregano 
  • 1/4 tsp red chili flakes  
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste 
  • 1 cup whole peeled tomato, crushed by hand 
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream 
  • 2 tbsp butter 
  • 6 oz rigatoni  
  • 8 oz Italian sausage, ground 
  • 1/3 cup fresh basil, lightly chopped 

Directions:

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat & cook the Italian sausage until lightly browned 

  • Drain and set aside 

  • Place skillet back on heat & add olive oil, shallot, garlic, oregano & chili flakes 

  • Cook until the shallots are lightly caramelized 

  • Add the tomato paste and cook 3 minutes 

  • Add whole peeled tomato and bring to a light simmer 

  • Add the heavy cream, season with salt & pepper & keep warm 

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil 

  • Add the pasta & cook until al dente (about 8-10 minutes) 

  • Add 1/3 cup of pasta water to the sauce 

  • Drain pasta and add to the sauce with the Italian sausage & butter 

  • Toss until the butter is melted 

  • Serve & top with chopped basil 

Apple Hand Pie Recipe 

Ingredients:

  • Pie dough 2 each 
  • Butter, 2 tbsp 
  • Fuji apples, 2 each
  • Brown sugar, 1/3 cup 
  • Vanilla extract 1 tbsp 
  • Cinnamon 1/4 tsp 
  • Heavy Cream, 1 cup 
  • Confectioner Sugar 4 tbsp 

Directions:

  • Roll the pie dough out & cut out 7 large circles using a round cookie cutter or pairing knife 

  • Heat 2 tbsp butter in a saute pan over medium heat 

  • Add apples and cook for 3-5 minutes, or until slightly tender 

  • Add sugar, vanilla & cinnamon 

  • Cook until liquid is thick and syrupy 

  • Let cool 

  • In a large bowl, add the heavy cream & whisk with a metal whisk 

  • Whip to desired thickness & fold in the powdered sugar.  Refrigerate 

  • Add about 2 tbsp of apple mixture to each individual pie dough 

  • Brush the outside edge with water, fold the dough over & gently use a fork to press down and seal the edge 

  • In a saute pan, add enough oil to cover the bottom 

  • Heat over medium heat until the oil is hot 

  • Fry each pie for about 30 seconds on each side or until golden brown 

  • Brush with melted butter

Chef & Jeff serves Louisville and the surrounding areas, and features freshly prepared meals that arrive at your door. A weekly menu is released on Sundays, and deadline to order is on Thursday for delivery the following Tuesday. You can contact them at 502-649-0930 or online at ChefandJeffmeals.com

