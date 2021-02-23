CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) - The story of King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot hits the Derby Dinner Playhouse stage.
Keith Kaiser gets a look at their latest production, Camelot.
It’s one of the oldest tales of love and betrayal.
This medieval legend is brought to life in a newly reimagined version of the Lerner & Loewe classic. It was nominated for five Tony awards and has been performed in theaters around the world since.
Camelot has been adapted to a small cast version focusing on the love triangle of King Arthur, Guinevere and Lancelot. Audiences will enjoy beloved songs from the original show like “If Ever I Would Leave You”, “The Lusty Month of May”, and of course, “Camelot”.
Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and Musical Direction by Scott Bradley. The cast includes Blake Graham as Arthur, Harli Cooper as Guenevere, Corwyn Hodge as Lancelot, and more.
All seating is socially distanced and masks are required.
Camelot runs now through March 28th.
Click here to get connected to Derby Dinner Playhouse.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.