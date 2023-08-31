LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Show your support for the Louisville Zoo on National Zoo Awareness Day Aug. 31.
In honor of this special day, WDRB Mornings had a visit from two species of animals from the Louisville Zoo on Thursday morning - a Tawny Frogmouth Bird and two Australian penguins.
Guests can see these animals and many more at upcoming Zoo events. Click on the videos in the player above to get a look at the guests in our studio.
The ever-popular annual event, Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer, is from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. Tickets go on sale Sept. 5, and can be purchased here.
Another upcoming event at the Louisville Zoo is the Throo the Zoo 5K run/walk presented by Norton Audubon Hospital on Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. Wake up with the animals with a run or walk through the zoo. Attendees are encouraged to dress as your favorite animal for the run. Registration is now open, and is $35 through Oct. 20. After Oct. 20, the registration fee increases. To register, click here.
If you can't make it to these events, there are other ways to support the Louisville Zoo. Volunteering, adopting an animal to support their care and feeding or starting a fundraiser for the zoo or local animal shelter are all ways to celebrate National Zoo Awareness Day.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.