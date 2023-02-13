LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Strap in and get ready spring into a New You.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser revisits a bungee workout at Fit, Flip & Fly in Middletown.
The exercise studio had been open for a little over a year.
The low impact dance-based bungee cardio class gets the heart pumping.
Instructors at Fit, Flip & Fly want to create an exciting and comfortable environment to make fitness fun again.
They were getting tired of the same old workouts and not feeling excited about fitness.
That is when Fit, Flip, & Fly was born.
There is nothing like it in the area.
They offer Bungee classes, Yoga and Sound Healing, Personal Training and Nutrition, and more.
The bungee class cardio weight limit is 90-240 pounds.
Click here to get connected to Fit, Flip & Fly.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.