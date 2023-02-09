LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The Four Roses Flower Hour can help you get an early start on Valentine's Day shopping.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns how this event at Nanz & Kraft Florist helps a great cause.
This Valentine's Day shopping and bourbon tasting event benefits the American Heart Association.
You’ll be able to enjoy award-winning bourbon tastings, hors d’oeuvres and live jazz entertainment from Swing Theory.
The silent auction will have an array of items, including Limited Edition Four Roses Bottles, a Nanz & Kraft Valentine’s Bouquet and more.
Nanz & Kraft has also prepared an exclusive package featuring one dozen Heart Roses along with a bottle of Four Roses Small Batch signed by Master Distiller Brent Elliott.
Four Roses Flower Hour
Nanz & Kraft Florists
St. Matthews, Ky
Thursday, February 9th, 5:30 - 8:00
A suggested cash donation of $20 will be collected at the door.
Click here to get connected to the Four Roses Flower Hour Special Event.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.