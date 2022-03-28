LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum has a new addition to its exhibit celebrating Kentucky bourbon.
A rare bourbon was found in a decanter collection on loan to the museum. The decanter, that looks like a rifle, was used to bottle some 1978 Daviess County bourbon.
Decanters are a new part of the permanent "Spirit of Kentucky" exhibit at the museum.
The decanters are from the 60s and 70s and were used as marketing gimmicks to get people to buy bourbon at a time when it wasn't popular.
While the museum was inspecting the decanters loaned for this addition to the exhibit, they noticed one of the decanters was leaking.
"They made 1,000 of these back in 1978," Andy Treinen, President and CEO at the Frazier History Museum, said. "As you can see, it's a Kentucky long rifle. We turned it sideways and it started to leak. We started to empty the contents to a glass container and then started doing research on where this thing came from."
