LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new Fun Tea Louisville is bringing fun tea to people in tough times.
The family-owned boba tea shop on Bardstown Road introduces people to a whole new way of enjoying tea.
Boba tea is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Taichung in late 80s.
Made with tea, milk, flavorings, and tapioca pearls.
Boba tea is also referred to as bubble tea, tapioca tea, and pearl tea.
Toppings, such as chewy tapioca pearls, popping boba, fruit jelly, grass jelly, agar jelly, aloe vera jelly, cream cap, cheese cream cap and puddings are often added.
Boba tea contains real fruits which make them healthy and very rich in antioxidants.
Owners Mike & Amy Hamburg hope they can provide some fun and hope in a dark time.
Fun Tea Louisville offers regular teas, milk teas, fruit teas, and boba teas with flavors like mango, coconut, strawberry, and more inside flavor bursting pearls.
They also offer Bubble Fun Cake, a sweet Belgian waffle treat served with ice cream and toppings.
