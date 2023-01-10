LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A good stretch may help you on your fitness journey in the New Year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Fusion Stretch & Wellness to learn the benefits of stretching.
Elizabeth Elliott is a practitioner of holistic healing.
Her disciplines include Yoga, massage, Reiki and stretch therapy.
Her love of the human body, mind and spirit led her to Fascial Stretch Therapy.
Fascia is the connective tissue system of the body that penetrates through and connects muscles to tendons, ligaments and bones, and wraps around nerves, organs and other bodily systems to form a body-wide, smart functional network.
Fascial stretch therapy, also referred to as FST, targets the fascia versus the isolated muscles.
As the body is able to relax, any kinks that may exist within the tissue are able to release and melt away through the assisted stretching techniques.
During a Fascial Stretch Therapy session, the therapist will gently pull and stir the arms, legs, spine, and neck in a flexible motion.
Fascial stretch therapy is beneficial as it improves posture, increases flexibility and range of motion, improves athletic performance, reduces pain potentially improving overall well-being.
Potential benefits of Fascial Stretch Therapy:
Improve Mobility
Improve Posture
Improve functionality of Muscle
Post-workout recovery
Reduce firmness and Impingement in the joints
Diminish risk of injuries
Reduce pain
Fibromyalgia treatment
Relief from chronic pain
