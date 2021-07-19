LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Enjoy gourmet burgers at a special low price July 19th through the 25th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of Louisville Burger Week.
The Kentucky Beef Council once again presents the 5th Annual Louisville Burger Week.
The special event features $6 burgers across Louisville restaurants.
For seven days, burger lovers will once again have the opportunity to travel to participating Burger Week location.
It's the largest Louisville Burger Week lineup to date with more than 40 participating restaurants.
Burger Week is a great opportunity for customers to enjoy the food and culture of the city, all while supporting local restaurants and trying new places.
Fill out your official Louisville Burger Week passport and be in the running for $250 in gift cards, an ultimate grill-out party and more, courtesy of the Kentucky Beef Council.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Burger Week.
