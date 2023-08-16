LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 26 restaurants will come together next week to support a good cause during A Taste of Southern Indiana.
The event benefits RSVP Hope Southern Indiana. RSVP stands for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and it's geared toward individuals 55 and over. The nonprofit has 700 volunteers in five counties working in soup kitchens, libraries and schools, with groups like Flower Power that put together baskets of flowers for hospice patients. Volunteers also help seniors with small home repairs and transportation to medical appointments.
A Taste of Southern Indiana happens Aug. 22, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Eastside Christian Church at 2319 Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville. That's where the public is invited to enjoy an evening of tastes from southern Indiana's finest eateries like Boombozz Pizza. Kyle Ferguson from Boombozz brought us a sample of an award-winning pizza, as he joined Leann Lindley from RSVP on WDRB Mornings Wednesday for a preview of what to expect.
Over two dozen restaurants and businesses will be featured, including: Chuy's, Sam's Food & Spirits, Sweets by Morgan, The Fireside Bar & Grill, Parlour, Stumler's Catering, Fresco Tea Bar, Heine Brothers Coffee, Poppin Flavors Gourmet Popcorn, Alexander & Ivy Rose Catering & Events, 8th Street Pizza, 1816 Modern Kitchen, Rita's Taco Shop, Panera, Toasted Pineapple Snack Shack, Q Pine BBQ, Trilogy, FaiDodos, Baby Mae's, K of C Jeffersonville, Mark's Feed Store, Tumbleweed, and All About Taste.
Lindley said the event is RSVP's annual fundraiser. "So we go out and ask restaurants to be a part of that. So once we get that established people buy tickets to come and have tastes and samples of the different restaurants. So you might have pizza. Or you might have tacos. Or desserts. So it's a nice array of different things."
People are invited to enjoy the food while taking part in a silent auction.
"In addition to that, the Jamey Abersold Quartet will be playing throughout the night," Lindley said.
Tickets are $30 each, "or you can buy five and get one free." You can purchase them online here: www.hopesi.org or by calling 812-948-1815.
