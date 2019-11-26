LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- White Castle wants to keep you warm for that ugly — or beautiful — sweater contest this holiday season.
In a release, the restaurant chain details its first holiday gift guide. A White Castle festive sweater tops the list of the restaurant chain's first holiday gift guide. It is decked out with rows of White Castle sliders, snowflakes and fries. Sizes run from small to 5 XL.
If the ugly sweater isn't enough to show our love for the "House of Crave," you can get the matching beanie and socks, too.
Orders placed by Dec. 16 will be on your front porch just in time for Christmas. And orders placed on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, will get free shipping.
You can snag one of the White Castle sweaters for about $40. But there are plenty of other items with the iconic logo including a silver winter-themed lunchbox decorated with snowflakes, a light-up glass ornament, pink or blue onesies, flannel pants and golf balls. Slider-scented candles are being sold to benefit Autism Speaks.
To find the White Castle holiday gift catalog, visit WhiteCastle.com.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.