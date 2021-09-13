LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homearama 2021 showcases the latest in building trends, technology and interior design.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored some of the featured homes.
The Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA) returns the show to Norton Commons for the fourth time September 11-26.
Norton Commons takes its landscape and architectural design inspiration from historic Old Louisville.
The Norton Commons North Village is slated to be one of the largest geothermal communities in the U.S.
All nine Homearama homes are equipped with state-of-the-art geothermal technology, eliminating the need for outdoor air conditioning units.
It makes the community quieter and creates cheaper energy bills.
Norton Commons sits on almost 600 acres and is currently home to over 1800 residences, 80+ businesses, three schools, and dozens of parks, pools and green spaces.
2021 homebuilders include Landis Homes, Mason Construction & Development, Ramage Company, Simpson Builders, Leo Thieneman & Sons, Caliber Homes & Remodeling, Joe Kroll Builders, and Built by Mastercraft.
Homearama Norton Commons
September 11-26
Weekdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
$10 per person for a single day pass
Children 12 and under are free with an adult
Special event September 18th 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
“Music By the Water” Charity Concert with the Monarchs
Norton Commons Amphitheater
$25 Ticket
100% of the proceeds go to Blessings in a Backpack
