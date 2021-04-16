LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Many times the Derby hat makes the Derby outfit.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about hat making from the featured milliner of the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Master Milliner and owner of Formé Millinery, Jenny Pfanenstiel is internationally recognized for her award winning craft.
The art of Millinery is a technique that dates back centuries through molding straw and wool over wooden hat forms.
She continues that tradition at her permanent hat shop.
The Formé Millinery Hat Shop on Main Street showcases Jenny’s work.
It displays finished hats, a personal workspace of raw hat materials, hat blocks to shape hats and hat making machines from the 1800’s.
The Kentucky Derby brought her talents to Louisville.
After visiting for several years to make custom hats for the Derby, she decided to stay.
She follows the motto, A hat can not only change your day, it can change your life!
