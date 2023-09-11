JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people will visit Jeffersontown during the Gaslight Festival.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about some of the upcoming events.
Jeffersontown, Kentucky celebrates with the 54th annual Gaslight Festival, Sept. 10-17.
What started as a small street party in 1969 has grown to become one of the area's largest festivals.
More than 130 area business, civic and nonprofit organizations spread awareness at this 3-day event.
Centered in the small-town ambiance of Gaslight Square, the festival has evolved into a time-honored tradition of Jeffersontown.
The Gaslight Festival, hosted by The Chamber Jeffersontown, has events each day.
Events include a Poker Rally, Golf Scramble, 5k Run/Walk, Business Appreciation Day, Parade, Balloon Glow, and a Car Show.
FEATURED EVENTS:
- Gaslight Festival parade through Jeffersontown on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. The parade will start at the J’town Commons Shopping Center, come up Taylorsville Rd to Watterson Trail. Turn right on Watterson Trail and end at College Drive.
- On Friday, Sept. 15 at dusk the Gaslight Balloon Glow happens in Skyview Park in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. The event is free to attend with food trucks, vendors and activities for children.
- From Sept. 15-17, more than 135 arts and crafts vendors from across the country will showcase their talents.
Click here to get connected to other Gaslight Festival events.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.