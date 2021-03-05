LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The 35th annual Horsing Around With Art exhibition gives young artists a voice.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at this display at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
The HAWA showcase is an annual competition open to Louisville Metro public, private or parochial school students in grades 1-12.
A total of $6,300 will be donated to the winning schools' art departments.
86 different entries came from 21 schools in throughout the city.
You can see the art in the Carl F. Pollard Gallery or safely from your own home.
The artwork is on display until Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Click here to get connected to Horsing Around With Art: A Student’s View of the Sport of Kings.
