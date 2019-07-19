LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Shakespeare is always looking to the future and helping those interested in the art form.
The Kentucky Shakespeare Globe Players High School Theatre Training Program gives students a chance to hone their craft.
During the five-week professional training program (June 24 - July 27), the Globe Players (ages 15-18) worked with professional mentors from the Summer Company, got hands on experience in their areas of interest, and strengthened their craft with this one of a kind summer experience.
The workshop culminates in a full production of a Shakespeare play.
"Twelfth Night" will be performed on the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater stage in Central Park Old Louisville July 24-27.
Students participate in the full rehearsal and technical process as well as in voice, text, movement, and acting workshops.
The production is part of the 2019 Shakespeare Festival in Central Park season.
Click here to get connected to Kentucky Shakespeare.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.