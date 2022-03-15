LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Watching basketball and munching on snacks go hand in hand.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser asked Kroger Chef Paul Dowell to create some Tournament Munchies.
3 Cheese & Garlic Pull Apart Bread
Ingredients:
- 1 round Fresh Baked La Brea Pane Toscano Artisan Bread
- 1 stick Kroger Unsalted Butter (cubed)
- 4 cloves Murray’s Roasted Garlic Cloves (mashed) or raw minced
- 1 Tbl. Gourmet Garden Chopped Italian Herb
- ½ tsp. Kosher Salt
- ¼ tsp. Coarse Ground Black Pepper
- ½ c. Private Selection Smoked Gouda Shreds
- ½ c. Private Selection Aged Sharp Cheddar Shreds
- ½ c. Private Selection Whole Milk Mozzarella Shreds
How to make:
- Preheat oven to 350° & line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Using a serrated knife cut bread crosshatch about an inch apart. Be careful not to cut the loaf all the way through, leave about an inch in the bottom. Place on baking sheet.
- In a small pan melt butter with the roasted garlic, herbs, salt & pepper. Bring to a low simmer & remove from Heat. Pour melted butter mixture over top of the sliced bread, making sure to get butter down into the cuts of the bread.
- Combine 3 cheeses in a small bowl & blend. Stuff cheese mixture throughout the bread cuts.
- Lightly cover the bread with foil & bake for 20-25 minutes. Bread should be hot & lightly toasted.
- Serve piping hot out of the oven. This is great with your favorite beer cheese & marinara!
Baked Cuban Sliders
Ingredients:
- 1-24 pk. Kings Hawaiian Savory Rolls
- 16 slices Boar’s Head Hickory Smoked Black Forest Ham (about 1 lb.)
- 1 c. McClures Sweet & Spicy Pickle Chips (drained)
- 8 slices Emmi Swiss Cheese
- 1 ½ stick Kroger Unsalted Butter
- 2 Tbl. Private Selection Spicy Beer Whole Grain Mustard
- 1 Tbl. Simple Truth Organic Everything Seasoning (plus as needed)
How to make:
- Preheat oven to 350° & lightly spray a 9”X13” oven dish with pan release.
- Cut rolls horizontally, keeping rolls intact so that you one large top & bottom bun. Set aside the top bun & place the bottom in the prepared oven dish.
- Fold ham slices in half & shingle two rows from the back to front of the dish covering the entire dish. Sprinkle pickles evenly & cover with a single layer of Swiss. Place top bun overall.
- In a small pan melt butter with mustard & everything seasoning. Bring to a low simmer & remove from Heat. Pour melted butter mixture evenly over top of the buns. Sprinkle top with a little extra everything seasoning.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes. Sandwich should be hot all the way through & lightly toasted.
- Serve piping hot out of the oven. Use a spatula to cut the sandwiches into portions before serving.
Southwest Roasted Chicken Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 Home Chef Whole Roasted Chicken (meat pulled & chopped)
- 1-8 oz. pkg. Kroger Cream Cheese (softened)
- 1-16 oz. pkg. Kroger Sour Cream
- 1-8 oz. pkg, Kroger Hot Pepper Blend Shredded Cheese
- 1-8 oz. pkg. Kroger Mexican Style Shredded Cheese
- 1-15.25 oz. can Kroger Black Beans (rinsed & drained)
- 1-14.75 oz. can Del Monte Fire Roasted Corn (drained)
- 1 c. Garden Fresh Jack’s Special Salsa
- Garnish Chopped Cilantro, Jalapeno, Green Onion
How to make:
- Preheat oven to 350° & spray a 9”X13” baking dish with pan release.
- In a large bowl combine chicken, cream cheese, sour cream, the 3 shredded cheeses, black beans & salsa. Mix well & spread evenly in your oven dish.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes. Dip should be hot all the way through, bubbly & browned. Sprinkle with your favorite green garnishes.
- Serve piping hot out of the oven. This dip is great with tortilla chips, pretzel bites, Jennifer’s Breadsticks & fresh cut veggies.
Italian Sausage & Meatball Sliders
Meatball ingredients:
- 1 Fresh Baked La Brea French Baguette (sliced thin)
- 1 lb. Private Selection 85/15 Angus Ground Beef
- 1 lrg. Egg
- ½ c. Private Selection Italian Panko Breadcrumbs
- ¼ c. Murray’s Fresh Grated Parmesan
- ¼ c. Private Selection Whole Milk Mozzarella Shreds
- ½ Tbl. Private Selection Italian Herb Grinder
- 1-18 oz. pkg. Kroger Sweet Italian Sausage
- 1-7 oz. pkg. Murray’s Roasted Tomatoes
- 18 Decorative Skewers or Long Frilled Toothpicks
How to make:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees & line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, combine beef, egg, breadcrumbs, mozzarella & Italian Spice. Blend in all ingredients well. Use a 2 oz. scoop to make 9 meatballs. Line meatballs on prepared baking sheet & bake for 20-25 minutes (should read 165° with an internal meat thermometer). Remove from oven.
- Grill sausages over medium-high heat. Brown each side & cook to 165°. Remove from heat.
Assembly:
- Line 18 baguette lines on your serving dish.
- Slice each meatball in half & place on baguette flat side down.
- Slice Italian sausage on the bias to make a larger slice. Place a slice on top of your meatball.
- Place slice of roasted tomato on top of sausage, top with 2nd slice of bread & skewer with a long toothpick. Serve!
