LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't get stuck in a rut when taking your lunch to school.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined Chef Paul Dowell for some "back to school" lunch ideas.

Kroger's Chef Paul Dowell creates no nonsense flavorful dishes.

The recipes are simple and delicious.

When he comes up with tasty meals, he always considers budget, shopping list and simplicity.

The creations are something the whole family can enjoy and perfect for the lunch box.

This year, he created Blueberry French Toast Cups, Homemade Fruit & Nut Parfaits, Meatball Pizza Pockets and Feta Hummus & Turkey Rollups. Check out the recipes below:

Feta Hummus & Turkey Rollups

Hummus

 

1-15 oz. can

Simple Truth Garbanzo Beans (drained/rinsed)

¼ cup

Murray’s Crumbled Feta

¼ cup

Roasted Red Peppers (drained)

¼ cup

Tahini

¼ cup

Kroger Extra Virgin Olive Oil

6 cloves

Murray’s Roasted Garlic Cloves

2 small

Lemons (juiced)

To Taste

Kosher Salt & Cracked Black Pepper

Rollup

 

1

Kroger Flour Tortilla

3 Tbl.

Homemade Hummus

2 slices

Private Selection Oven Roasted Turkey

1 stick

Kroger Unsalted Butter (cubed)

2 Tbl.

Baby Spinach

2 Tbl.

Shredded Carrot

2 Tbl.

Roasted Red Pepper

  

➢ Combine all hummus ingredients in a food processor & process until smooth.  You can add a little water for a little thinner hummus

➢ Layout flour flat & spread hummus across.

➢ Lay turkey & leave a rim on one side. Spread vegetables across the turkey in layers.

➢ Rollup the sandwich while leaving the hummus rim to the end to seal.

➢ Delicious whole or sliced into fun rings!

 

Homemade Fruit & Nut Granola Parfaits

Makes 6 Cups of Granola

Granola

 

3 c.

Simple Truth Organic Whole Grain Steel Cut Oats

½ cup

Simple Truth Organic Raw Almonds

½ cup

Simple Truth Raw Cashews

½ cup

Simple Truth Raw Walnuts

½ cup

KIND Raw Pumpkin Seeds

1 tsp.

Kroger Cinnamon

¾ cup

Bee Boy Honey

¼ cup

Simple Truth Cold Pressed Coconut Oil

½ cup

Golden Raisins

½ cup

Simple Truth Cherries

Yogurt Cup

 

¼ cup

Sliced Strawberries

¼ cup

Fresh Blueberries (rinsed)

½ cup

Simple Truth Vanilla LF Yogurt

¼ cup

Our Homemade Granola

  

➢ Preheat 300° & line a baking pan with parchment paper.

➢ In a large bowl combine oats, almonds, cashews, walnuts, pumpkin seeds & cinnamon, mix until blended.  

➢ In a small sauce pot combine honey & coconut oil over a low flame. Stir until oil is melted & mixture is blended.  Remove from heat & cool slightly.

➢ Pour mixture over dry ingredients & fold until completely coated.

➢ Pour mixture over the parchment lined pan & spread out evenly.

➢ Bake for 1o-12 minutes or until lightly browned.  Remove from oven & let pan completely cool on the countertop.

➢ Once cooled break up the granola into large chunks & toss in the dried fruit.  Store in an airtight container until ready to use.

➢ Build your parfait in a glass cup or mason jar!  Strawberry, ½ the yogurt, blueberry, other half of yogurt, our homemade granola.  Enjoy!!!!

 

Blueberry French Toast Cups

Makes 12 Cups

Filling

 

4 lrg.

Kroger Eggs

1 cup

Half & Half

¼ cup

Private Selection Maple Syrup

1 tsp.

Private Selection Vanilla

½ tsp.

Kroger Cinnamon

1-11.9 oz. pkg.

St Pierre Brioche Baguette (large cubed)

1 cup

Simple Truth Blueberries (rinsed)

Streusel Topping

 

¼ c.

Kroger All Purpose Flour

¼ c.

Simple Truth Organic Light Brown Sugar

¼ c.

Kroger Pecan Pieces

1 stick

Kroger Unsalted Butter (cubed)

  

➢ Preheat oven to 350° & spray a 12-count muffin pan with nonstick spray.

➢ In a large bowl add eggs & lightly beat.  Add half & half, maple syrup, vanilla & cinnamon.  Mix until well blended.

➢ Add cubed bread & blueberries.  Gentle toss & divide into the 12 muffin pan spots.

➢ Add flour, brown sugar, walnut & cubed butter to a zip seal bag.  Toss to coat & knead bag until ingredients are mixed well & crumbly.

➢ Sprinkle streusel over French toast cups & bake 15-20 minutes.

➢ Remove from oven & let cool just a few minutes then eat!  Also, great made ahead of time & popped into the microwave oven for 30 seconds to warm up.

 

Meatball Pizza Pockets

Makes 9

Meatball

 

1 lb.

Kroger Mild Italian Sausage

1 lb.

Private Selection 90/10 Lean Angus

2 Tbl.

Private Selection Caramelized Onion Burger Topper

½ cup

Private Selection Italian Panko Breadcrumbs

¼ cup

Murray’s Grated Parmesan

2 lrg.

Kroger Eggs

1 tsp.

Private Selection Italian Herb Grinder

½ tsp.

Kosher Salt

Pizza Pocket

 

1-8 oz. pkg.

Kroger Crescent Dinner Rolls

6

Our Homemade Meatballs (halved)

1-10 oz. pkg.

Private Selection Shredded Mozzarella

½ cup

Kroger Pizza Sauce

Sprinkle

Italian Grinder & Grated Parmesan

  

➢ Preheat oven to 350° & line a baking sheet with foil.

➢ Combine all meatball ingredients in a large bowl & mix well.

➢ Use a 2 oz. scooper to form meatballs & place on prepared baking sheet.

➢ Bake for 15-20 minutes or until meatballs reach 165°, remove from oven & cool.

➢ Unwrap crescent dough & leave in the square sections, not triangles.  Push together the dough perforation two blend the two triangles into one larger rectangle.  Cut rectangle in two & push into the sides of the muffins tin.

➢ Add 1 half of a meatball with the flat side on the bottom, 1 tbl. of pizza sauces & 1 Tbl. of sauce to each pocket & fold over the edges to seal the top.

➢ Fold over ends of the dough into a ball & grind a sprinkle of each

➢ Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.

➢ Serve hot out of the oven or cool down or as a cold snack.

Click here to get connected with Chef Paul Dowell.

