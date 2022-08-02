LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't get stuck in a rut when taking your lunch to school.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined Chef Paul Dowell for some "back to school" lunch ideas.
Kroger's Chef Paul Dowell creates no nonsense flavorful dishes.
The recipes are simple and delicious.
When he comes up with tasty meals, he always considers budget, shopping list and simplicity.
The creations are something the whole family can enjoy and perfect for the lunch box.
This year, he created Blueberry French Toast Cups, Homemade Fruit & Nut Parfaits, Meatball Pizza Pockets and Feta Hummus & Turkey Rollups. Check out the recipes below:
Feta Hummus & Turkey Rollups
Hummus
1-15 oz. can
Simple Truth Garbanzo Beans (drained/rinsed)
¼ cup
Murray’s Crumbled Feta
¼ cup
Roasted Red Peppers (drained)
¼ cup
Tahini
¼ cup
Kroger Extra Virgin Olive Oil
6 cloves
Murray’s Roasted Garlic Cloves
2 small
Lemons (juiced)
To Taste
Kosher Salt & Cracked Black Pepper
Rollup
1
Kroger Flour Tortilla
3 Tbl.
Homemade Hummus
2 slices
Private Selection Oven Roasted Turkey
1 stick
Kroger Unsalted Butter (cubed)
2 Tbl.
Baby Spinach
2 Tbl.
Shredded Carrot
2 Tbl.
Roasted Red Pepper
➢ Combine all hummus ingredients in a food processor & process until smooth. You can add a little water for a little thinner hummus
➢ Layout flour flat & spread hummus across.
➢ Lay turkey & leave a rim on one side. Spread vegetables across the turkey in layers.
➢ Rollup the sandwich while leaving the hummus rim to the end to seal.
➢ Delicious whole or sliced into fun rings!
Homemade Fruit & Nut Granola Parfaits
Makes 6 Cups of Granola
Granola
3 c.
Simple Truth Organic Whole Grain Steel Cut Oats
½ cup
Simple Truth Organic Raw Almonds
½ cup
Simple Truth Raw Cashews
½ cup
Simple Truth Raw Walnuts
½ cup
KIND Raw Pumpkin Seeds
1 tsp.
Kroger Cinnamon
¾ cup
Bee Boy Honey
¼ cup
Simple Truth Cold Pressed Coconut Oil
½ cup
Golden Raisins
½ cup
Simple Truth Cherries
Yogurt Cup
¼ cup
Sliced Strawberries
¼ cup
Fresh Blueberries (rinsed)
½ cup
Simple Truth Vanilla LF Yogurt
¼ cup
Our Homemade Granola
➢ Preheat 300° & line a baking pan with parchment paper.
➢ In a large bowl combine oats, almonds, cashews, walnuts, pumpkin seeds & cinnamon, mix until blended.
➢ In a small sauce pot combine honey & coconut oil over a low flame. Stir until oil is melted & mixture is blended. Remove from heat & cool slightly.
➢ Pour mixture over dry ingredients & fold until completely coated.
➢ Pour mixture over the parchment lined pan & spread out evenly.
➢ Bake for 1o-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven & let pan completely cool on the countertop.
➢ Once cooled break up the granola into large chunks & toss in the dried fruit. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.
➢ Build your parfait in a glass cup or mason jar! Strawberry, ½ the yogurt, blueberry, other half of yogurt, our homemade granola. Enjoy!!!!
Blueberry French Toast Cups
Makes 12 Cups
Filling
4 lrg.
Kroger Eggs
1 cup
Half & Half
¼ cup
Private Selection Maple Syrup
1 tsp.
Private Selection Vanilla
½ tsp.
Kroger Cinnamon
1-11.9 oz. pkg.
St Pierre Brioche Baguette (large cubed)
1 cup
Simple Truth Blueberries (rinsed)
Streusel Topping
¼ c.
Kroger All Purpose Flour
¼ c.
Simple Truth Organic Light Brown Sugar
¼ c.
Kroger Pecan Pieces
1 stick
Kroger Unsalted Butter (cubed)
➢ Preheat oven to 350° & spray a 12-count muffin pan with nonstick spray.
➢ In a large bowl add eggs & lightly beat. Add half & half, maple syrup, vanilla & cinnamon. Mix until well blended.
➢ Add cubed bread & blueberries. Gentle toss & divide into the 12 muffin pan spots.
➢ Add flour, brown sugar, walnut & cubed butter to a zip seal bag. Toss to coat & knead bag until ingredients are mixed well & crumbly.
➢ Sprinkle streusel over French toast cups & bake 15-20 minutes.
➢ Remove from oven & let cool just a few minutes then eat! Also, great made ahead of time & popped into the microwave oven for 30 seconds to warm up.
Meatball Pizza Pockets
Makes 9
Meatball
1 lb.
Kroger Mild Italian Sausage
1 lb.
Private Selection 90/10 Lean Angus
2 Tbl.
Private Selection Caramelized Onion Burger Topper
½ cup
Private Selection Italian Panko Breadcrumbs
¼ cup
Murray’s Grated Parmesan
2 lrg.
Kroger Eggs
1 tsp.
Private Selection Italian Herb Grinder
½ tsp.
Kosher Salt
Pizza Pocket
1-8 oz. pkg.
Kroger Crescent Dinner Rolls
6
Our Homemade Meatballs (halved)
1-10 oz. pkg.
Private Selection Shredded Mozzarella
½ cup
Kroger Pizza Sauce
Sprinkle
Italian Grinder & Grated Parmesan
➢ Preheat oven to 350° & line a baking sheet with foil.
➢ Combine all meatball ingredients in a large bowl & mix well.
➢ Use a 2 oz. scooper to form meatballs & place on prepared baking sheet.
➢ Bake for 15-20 minutes or until meatballs reach 165°, remove from oven & cool.
➢ Unwrap crescent dough & leave in the square sections, not triangles. Push together the dough perforation two blend the two triangles into one larger rectangle. Cut rectangle in two & push into the sides of the muffins tin.
➢ Add 1 half of a meatball with the flat side on the bottom, 1 tbl. of pizza sauces & 1 Tbl. of sauce to each pocket & fold over the edges to seal the top.
➢ Fold over ends of the dough into a ball & grind a sprinkle of each
➢ Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
➢ Serve hot out of the oven or cool down or as a cold snack.
Click here to get connected with Chef Paul Dowell.
