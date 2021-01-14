NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) — Take your cooking skills to the next level by making your own Tamales.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a lesson in Tamale making at Prosser's Culinary Kitchen.
Chef Vanessa Lissette Felix-Goode returns and leads the class with techniques of tamale making.
She is a chef instructor at Prosser Career Education Center.
Friday night, she will lead you step-by-step as you make and enjoy your homemade tamales.
The menu includes Mexican pork tamales topped with queso, salsa verde, cream and Cotija.
Save room for flan.
A Latin dessert made up of a caramel topping and custard base made with milk, eggs and sweetener.
Hands on Tamale Class
MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen
Friday, January 15th
Cocktails at 6pm
Class begins at 7pm
$65
Click here to get connected to the Hands on Tamale Class and future events.
