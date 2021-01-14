TAMALE MAKING KK 1-14-21.jpg

NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) — Take your cooking skills to the next level by making your own Tamales.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a lesson in Tamale making at Prosser's Culinary Kitchen.

Chef Vanessa Lissette Felix-Goode returns and leads the class with techniques of tamale making.

She is a chef instructor at Prosser Career Education Center.

Friday night, she will lead you step-by-step as you make and enjoy your homemade tamales. 

The menu includes Mexican pork tamales topped with queso, salsa verde, cream and Cotija.

Save room for flan.

A Latin dessert made up of a caramel topping and custard base made with milk, eggs and sweetener.

Hands on Tamale Class

MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen

Friday, January 15th

Cocktails at 6pm

Class begins at 7pm

$65

Click here to get connected to the Hands on Tamale Class and future events.

