LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Louisville Family Fun Festival at Paristown is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26.
The event will feature about 50 family-centric vendors, a Healthy Kids Area along with games and giveaways.
The festival is FREE, dog friendly (dogs must be leashed) and open to the public.
The event is sponsored by the Louisville Family Fun website that gives information on discounts and other tips for activities in the Louisville area.
Paristown is located at 731 Brent Street directly off East Broadway, just slightly west of the Highlands. The Café will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner that day, and the Village Market Food Hall will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Louisville Family Fun Festival at Paristown
Saturday, Aug. 26
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
731 Brent Street
Louisville, Ky. 40204
Click here for information.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.