CLARKSVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Derby Dinner Playhouse brings The Buddy Holly Story to the stage.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with the cast of Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story.
Experience the excitement as a cast of talented actors and musicians tell Buddy Holly’s story, from his meteoric rise to fame to his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.
Featuring two hours of the greatest songs ever written, including: That’ll Be The Day, Oh Boy, Rave On, La Bamba, Chantilly Lace, Johnny B. Goode, Everyday, Shout, and many more.
The show runs now through September 27th.
For your safety, all seating is socially distanced and masks are required when not dining.
Click here to get connected to Derby Dinner Playhouse.
