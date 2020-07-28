LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Belly Dance is a great way to keep kids active.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined Oreya Dance for a belly dance lesson during their summer classes.
The classes help kids move most of their body parts and make them more flexible.
Through belly dance, kids gain more confidence and develop positive social skills.
Oreya has provided a Kids Summer Online Camp, an introduction to Middle Eastern Belly Dance.
Kids from all around the region have a chance to participate in the experience.
Oreya is a professional belly dancer, Fusion dancer based in Louisville, Kentucky.
She likes to dance traditional Classic and Folkloric Belly dance / Middle Eastern Dance.
She also likes to perform with variety of props (sword, fan, fan veil, veil, wings, cane and Poi...) which mixes in modern elements.
Oreya performs at events, festivals, parties and weddings.
She performs at many local events and travels throughout the region to dance and perform.
