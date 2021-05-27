JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Forget the Cicadas, the sound of The Beatles returns to Jeffersonville this Memorial Day weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at some of the activities leading up to Penny Lane at the Park.
2 FREE preview concerts on Friday, May 28th kick off the event at Big Four Station Park.
First, The Rooftop Concert featuring Hard Day’s Night will begin at 5:30pm on the balcony of the Walcott Jeffersonville Apartments at 222 W. Maple Street.
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy songs of The Beatles.
The Beatles’ unannounced and impromptu final concert on January 30,1969 live from the rooftop of London’s Apple Records will be recreated note for note.
Following The Rooftop Concert, a Sound Check Party featuring Puerto Rico’s The Jukebox Beatles with special guests The Newbees will take the big stage on the south side of the park from 7:00pm-9:00pm.
Both concerts are free and open to the public.
Penny Lane at The Park will honor and celebrate the music of The Beatles and the 1960’s with food trucks, vendors, art installations and more.
Penny Lane at the Park
Big Four Station Park
Jeffersonville, IN
Saturday, May 29th
Sunday, May 30th
1:00 - 9:00 Each Day
$10 per person
FREE 10 and Under
Click here to get connected to Penny Lane at the Park.
