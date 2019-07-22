(FOX NEWS) -- Popsicle has made it official -- the Double Pop will be returning to stores after mass demand on social media.
Fox News reports the ice treat company started a campaign on Twitter after Justin Bieber wrote that the double-stick classic was no longer available in stores.
Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can’t find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back! pic.twitter.com/s6uiiu3r8M— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 22, 2019
After Popsicle saw the interest, it took to its own Twitter page and told fans if it got 100K retweets of its #BringBackTheDouble post, it would return the Popsicle Double Pop to stores.
A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble pic.twitter.com/lAPrsuUWcO— Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019
The brand is now making good on the promise after 104K retweets.
Popsicle announced the return on Sunday, which was National Ice Cream Day.
Hey Popsicle fans!! What’s better than a Popsicle on #NationalIceCreamDay? Two! We officially hit 100,000 retweets and are going to #BringBackTheDouble Popsicle. Thanks to all the fans that made this a truly happy #NationalIceCreamDay for everyone. pic.twitter.com/V00jQxTDGs— Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 22, 2019
Though Popsicle did not specify when the double-stick treat would be hitting the freezer aisle, we assume it will be soon as there's only about two months of summer left.
