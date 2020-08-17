LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — You can do some meditation in motion at Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about Tai Ji (also written as Tai Chi) during their Wellness Program.
“Tai Ji” is a low-impact, slow-motion exercise is often described as "meditation in motion."
Go through the motions inside the Graeser Family Education Center.
Enjoy the views of the Gardens and don’t worry about humidity, mosquitoes, or rain this August.
Wear comfortable, loose clothing that will not restrict your range of motion.
You may practice barefoot or in lightweight shoes with thin soles that allow you to feel the floor (running shoes are unsuitable).
Social distancing and face masks are required during the session.
Tai Ji at the Gardens
Thursday, August 20th
6:30-7:30pm
Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Graeser Family Education Center
Click here to connect to Tai Ji at the Gardens.
