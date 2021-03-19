LA GRANGE, Ky (WDRB) — The Spring Home Projects Show this weekend will help you start your upcoming project.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some tips from some industry pros.
The event is presented by CityPlace and Watts Home Center in La Grange, Kentucky.
You can spend time getting ideas, instruction and inspiration.
Meet experienced local contractors that can help turn your dream project into reality.
Event will follow CDC Guidelines.
Two Days and Two locations
10 am - 4 pm Each Day
Saturday, March 20th
CityPlace
112 South 1st Avenue
La Grange, Kentucky
Friday, March 19th & Saturday, March 20th
Watts Home Center
2530 Commerce Parkway
La Grange, Kentucky
Admission is FREE but donations will be accepted.
Proceeds benefit Good News Homes, housing the homeless in Oldham, Henry & Trimble counties for over 20 years.
Click here to get connected to the Spring Home Projects Show at Watts Home Center.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.