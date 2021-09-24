PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) — The people of Palmyra, Indiana like to put on a show especially when it comes to the Pal Wow Family Fun Festival.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the 11th annual event.
Palmyra wants to show you why they are proud of their little Indiana town. The Pal Wow Family Fun Festival at Buffalo Trace Park promises to entertain the whole family this weekend, September 24 & 25. Friday night, join the 5k glow run around the Buffalo Trace Park lake and finish off the night with music from Juice Box Heroes. Saturday features a car show, the Wiener King, Neon Moon, the Morgan Elementary talent show and fireworks. The festival concludes on Sunday with a church service.
Pal Wow Family Fun Festival
Friday, September 24th Starting at 4pm
Saturday, September 25th Starting 8am
Buffalo Trace Park
1540 Hwy 150 NE
Palmyra, IN 47164
FREE admission to the park for all events.
Click here for a schedule of all the events.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.