PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) — The people of Palmyra, Indiana like to put on a show especially when it comes to the Pal Wow Family Fun Festival.

Palmyra wants to show you why they are proud of their little Indiana town. The Pal Wow Family Fun Festival at Buffalo Trace Park promises to entertain the whole family this weekend, September 24 & 25. Friday night, join the 5k glow run around the Buffalo Trace Park lake and finish off the night with music from Juice Box Heroes. Saturday features a car show, the Wiener King, Neon Moon, the Morgan Elementary talent show and fireworks. The festival concludes on Sunday with a church service.

Pal Wow Family Fun Festival

Friday, September 24th Starting at 4pm

Saturday, September 25th Starting 8am

Buffalo Trace Park

1540 Hwy 150 NE

Palmyra, IN 47164

FREE admission to the park for all events.

Click here for a schedule of all the events.

