LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Foraging for summer mushrooms can be rewarding but you have to know where to look.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins George Barnett, the Hungry Forager, for a foraging lesson.
The Hungry Forager is offering an early summer mushroom foraging workshop for beginners.
It’s a great time of the year to learn about and identify fungal species.
This workshop will cover what tools to use, how to identify a species, how to harvest and then preserve or prepare the harvest.
Plus you’ll learn what ecological roles mushrooms play in the forest.
George Barnett established The Hungry Forager in early April, 2020.
As George studied trees, fungi, plants and ecology over the past four years, he was always foraging in his free time.
