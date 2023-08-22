LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Enjoy some chicken wing deals throughout Louisville and Southern Indiana.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser found out what's on the menu during Louisville Wing Week.
The first ever Louisville Wing Week is from Aug. 21-27.
Local restaurants serve up their take on savory wings with whatever seasoning, sauces, or dips they please.
$7 wings are available all week from some of Louisville's most popular wing joints.
Download the official Louisville Wing Week app to track what wings you've tried, where you're headed and earn points along the way.
The more wings you eat, the more points you earn, and the better your chances at winning prizes.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Wing Week.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.