LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The 14th Annual 'The Magic and The Wonder' brings sleight of hand, costume changes and disappearing acts to the Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall on Saturday, October 8th.
A Vegas-style magic show, right here in Louisville.
See world-famous performers Jason Bishop, Bob Brizendine, Dirk Losander, as well as local magicians Patrick and Janice Miller, while supporting a great cause.
All proceeds benefit Kosair Charities and Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies.
The Magic and the Wonder
The Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall
Saturday, October 8th
6:00 Close-up magic begins in the lobby
7:00-9:30 Main Event
Tickets start at $35.10
