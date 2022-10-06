LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The 14th Annual 'The Magic and The Wonder' brings sleight of hand, costume changes and disappearing acts to the Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall on Saturday, October 8th.

A Vegas-style magic show, right here in Louisville.

See world-famous performers Jason Bishop, Bob Brizendine, Dirk Losander, as well as local magicians Patrick and Janice Miller, while supporting a great cause.

All proceeds benefit Kosair Charities and Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies.

The Magic and the Wonder

The Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall

Saturday, October 8th

6:00 Close-up magic begins in the lobby

7:00-9:30 Main Event

Tickets start at $35.10

Click here for ticket information.

