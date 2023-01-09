CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios.
The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021 creating a vibrant residential area.
It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the Clark Memorial Bridge.
The four level building houses 96 apartment units with a "Rooftop Terrace" with views of the Louisville skyline, a fire pit lounge, gas grills, outdoor TV, gaming lounge and community work spaces.
The lower level accommodates 12 shops including a tattoo studio, floral studio, barber shop, restaurant space, beauty studio and more.
Take some time to visit and enjoy to new community.
Click here to get connected to Bolt + Tie.
