The new StretchLab in Westport Village helps all aspects of life through assisted stretching

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — June is Men's Health Month.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser found a new place to add to your fitness routine and to help you limber up.
The first StretchLab has moved to the Louisville area and opened in Westport Village.
National Men's Health Month might be the perfect time to try it out.
This is a new assisted stretching studio.
Stretching and exercise are proven to significantly lower stress levels and improve mental health.
StretchLab offers custom 1 on 1 deep stretching services that decrease pain, lower the risk of injury, and allow you to perform better at work, in the gym, and in your everyday life.
Every StretchLab Flexologist is certified by the Institute of Credentialing Excellence (ICE) in addition to having a background in body therapy and fitness.
