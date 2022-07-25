LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The "Buy Local Fair" features some of the best artists, craftspeople and businesses in the area.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the people helping to make it happen.
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) brings back the Buy Local Fair on Saturday, July 30th from 12:00pm – 6:00pm at Louisville Water Tower Park.
Visit more than 100 booths from local businesses, artists and craftspeople, community organizations and farmers, and enjoy food and beverage vendors, a cooking competition, a Kids Fun Zone, misting tent and music.
New highlights this year, Carmichael’s Bookstore unveils their “book mobile” created from an old Frito Lay truck and live demonstrations from the Derby City Street Curling Club.
The Buy Local Fair is one of the LIBA's biggest fundraisers.
The funds support local, independent businesses and promoting the Buy Local message.
Buy Local Fair
Louisville Water Tower Park
Saturday, July 30th Noon-6:00
FREE Admission
FREE Bicycle Parking
Car Parking: $6 advance, $8 at the gate
Click here to get connected to the Buy Local Fair.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.