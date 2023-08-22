LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coming off back-to-back Final Four appearances and the programs first trip to the NCAA championship game last year, University of Louisville Volleyball team is gearing up for another action-packed season.
Heading into this season, Louisville ranks No. 4 nationally, and the Cards have already been picked to win the ACC championship. Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly
The team only has three games - Kentucky, Stanford and Pittsburgh - this season in the KFC YUM! Center. The team wants to stay in L & N Arena
Even though the team lost three All-Americans from last year, new players are ready to step up, Coach Kelly said on WDRB Mornings.
"We did lose some great pieces, but we return a few all-Americans and then added maybe our best freshman class ever in the fact that they're ready to contribute. And we added a couple of transfers that might really have an impact early on.
As for her experienced players, Kelly said "we expect them to be leaders. Really consistent and steady.
UofL will take on Troy at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at the L & N Arena. You can watch it on ACCNX and ESPN.
