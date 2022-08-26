LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- August 26 is National Dog Day!
WDRB in the Morning celebrated by showing some adorable dogs that are up for adoption.
Southern Indiana Animal Rescue, MisPits and Friends Rescue, the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter and the Kentucky Humane Society all joined the effort. They showed some of their adoptable dogs, talked about their missions, and even brought a few pups in the studio!
Abu with the Kentucky Humane Society
Abu
10-month-old Hound mix
Enjoys playing with toys, rolling in the grass, and eating hot dogs.
Amy with the Kentucky Humane Society
Amy
14-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix
A total cuddle bug who enjoys walks and being spoiled
Silas with the Kentucky Humane Society
Silas
4-month-old
Loves other dogs and looking for a patient family with a doggy companion.
Thelma with Kentucky Humane Society
Themla
1-year-old
Loves walking at the park, snuggline in her human's lap and giving kisses.
Check out all of the adoptable dogs and their info, including their breed, ages and a fun fact about them!
For more information on each shelter, check out these links:
For more information on each shelter, check out these links:

Southern Indiana Animal Rescue MisPits and Friends Rescue Jeffersonville Animal Shelter Kentucky Humane Society