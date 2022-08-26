LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- August 26 is National Dog Day!

WDRB in the Morning celebrated by showing some adorable dogs that are up for adoption.

Southern Indiana Animal Rescue, MisPits and Friends Rescue, the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter and the Kentucky Humane Society all joined the effort. They showed some of their adoptable dogs, talked about their missions, and even brought a few pups in the studio!

Check out all of the adoptable dogs and their info, including their breed, ages and a fun fact about them!

For more information on each shelter, check out these links:

Southern Indiana Animal Rescue

MisPits and Friends Rescue

Jeffersonville Animal Shelter

Kentucky Humane Society

