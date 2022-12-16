LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- West Louisville is getting ready for their first ever Winter Wonderland.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the producers of this holiday celebration.
OneWest, the nonprofit committed to commercial growth in the West End of Louisville, presents Winter Wonderland, December 16 through the 18th.
The 3 day event is a drive-thru holiday experience and light extravaganza featuring over 200,000 LED lights at Shawnee Park.
From 6 pm to 10 pm nightly, cars can make their way through the festive display.
Music producer, singer, songwriter, vocal coach and vocal director, Troy Bell will lead holiday theatrical and choral performances alongside local youth choirs. Beverages will also be available.
The event has been years in the making.
The theme is ‘A Season of Peace’.
Winter Wonderland
Shawnee Park
December 16-18
Nightly 6:00-10:00
FREE and Open to the Public
OneWest is always looking for help.
Click here to sign up to volunteer.
Click here to get connected to the Winter Wonderland and OneWest Louisville.
